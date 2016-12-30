Corporates lead way in renewed LatAm bond supply surge
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
Dec 30 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank to sell 60 billion rupees in 91-day Treasury bills on Jan. 4
* India cenbank to sell 40 billion rupees in 364-day Treasury bills on Jan. 4 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ip6o5k] Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ifcUuR] (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.
BOSTON, Jan 25 Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.