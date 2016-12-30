AXA CEO says not interested in Generali -DPA
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.
Dec 31 Wedge Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake in its Shenzhen-based trading unit at 57 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lMzmOL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.
BOSTON, Jan 25 Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 A gauge of investor and bond dealer demand at Wednesday's auction of $34 billion in U.S. five-year Treasury notes fell to its weakest level since July, according to Treasury data.