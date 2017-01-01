MUMBAI Jan 1 Eicher Motors Ltd

* Says December motorcycle sales rise 42 pct to 57,398 from 40,453 last year

* Says YTD motorcycle sales rise 36 pct to 488,262 from 359,968 last year

* Says December motorcycle exports rise 160 pct to 1082 from 416 last year

* Says YTD motorcycle exports rise 78 pct to 10,574 from 5,943 last year Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2iT5ZJ2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rahul Bhatia)