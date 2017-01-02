BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Jan 2 Access Bio Inc :
* Says it signed a 1.45 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management), to provide malaria RDT in Ivory Coast
* Contract period is from Dec. 30 to March 16. 2017
* Lysogene launches its IPO on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris
* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year