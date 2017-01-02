Jan 2 Kyung Dong Navien Co Ltd :

* Says Choi Jae Beom resigned as acting co-CEO of the company

* Says the other acting co-CEO of the company Son Yeon Ho began to serve as acting CEO in the company, effective Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Fb2HB0

