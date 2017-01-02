UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 2 Shinsegae Inc :
* Says it has acquired 100 percent stake in Jeju Soju Co.,Ltd, an alcohol company
* Says the number of its subsidiaries was increased to 34 from 33, effective Jan. 2
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XbSWUg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources