Jan 3 Sunrise International Development Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 11.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price will be T$10.5 per share, for working capital replenish

* Says 1.15 million shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10.35 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YUNRtH

