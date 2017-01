Jan 3 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder Shenzhen Catic Development Company Ltd to transfer entire 7.17 percent stake of shares to POLY Real Estate's wholly owned unit, and will hold no stake in co after transaction

* POLY Real Estate's wholly owned unit will own 7.17 percent stake in co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fe4D91

