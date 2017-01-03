UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd :
* Says it raised stake in a Shenzhen-based finance holdings firm to 64.3 percent
* Says the rest 35.7 percent is held by the co's controlling unit
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gM6ay3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources