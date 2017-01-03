BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder sold 250 million shares (15.33 percent stake) of the co to Jizhong Energy Resources Co Ltd
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017