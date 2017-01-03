UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co., Ltd. :
* Says Shanghai-based environmental protection technology firm is indirectly holding 14.2 percent stake in the co
* Says previous release disclosed on Nov. 1
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/evGPuK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources