BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 Hanmi Science Co Ltd :
* Says an issuance of bonus shares of its unit Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd in a ratio of 0.07:1(0.07 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders of record on Feb. 16
* Total amount is 728,341 bonus shares
* Expected listing date is March 7
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DrcvJr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017