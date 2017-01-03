Jan 3 Hanmi Science Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares of its unit Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd in a ratio of 0.07:1(0.07 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders of record on Feb. 16

* Total amount is 728,341 bonus shares

* Expected listing date is March 7

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DrcvJr

