BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 21.04 to 46.97 pct
Jan 25 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
Jan 3 Shanghai Tianchen Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up healthcare management consulting unit in Shanghai
* Says the registered capital at 30 million yuan
* Says the new unit to be wholly owned by the co
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/In7B3C
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 25 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns