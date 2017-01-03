Jan 3 Greenland Holdings Group Corporation Limited :

* Says its wholly owned investment unit plans to buy 4.9 percent stake in China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Co., Ltd. for HK$122.5 million

* Says the unit is holding 25.1 percent stake in China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group at present

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/lxXTP5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)