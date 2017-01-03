Jan 3 Beijing Hualian Department Store Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to cancel the acquisition plan for stake in three firms and the acquisition prices of the remaining two firms were amended to 445.8 million yuan and 417.1 million yuan

* Says it cut private placement size to 860 million yuan from 1.8 billion yuan for fund raising accordingly

* Says previous plan disclosed on Oct. 9, 2015

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wjBy9q

