UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Pusan Cast Iron Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue second series unregistered and unsecured public bonds with warrants, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says maturity date is Jan. 20, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 3,205 won per share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1knreS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources