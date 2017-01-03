GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow crosses 20,000 on reinvigorated Trump rally
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
Jan 3 SK No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says Ebest Investment & Securities Co., Ltd has acquired 199,486 shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.5 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iVmnCb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.