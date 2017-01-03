BRIEF-Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings expects FY 2016 net profit to be 18 mln to 23 mln yuan
Jan 25 Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co Ltd :
Jan 3 Huawen Media Investment Corp :
* Says its unit plans to transfer 5.4 percent stake in a beijing tech firm for 12 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xSLV8U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 25 Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co Ltd :
MILAN, Jan 25 Italian communications authority (AGCOM) will summon private broadcaster Mediaset at the beginning of February over its investigation into the stake-building by France's Vivendi in the Milan-based group, a source said on Wednesday.
* Petrovasko LTD buys 240,719 shares representing 10.5 percent stake in company on Jan. 16