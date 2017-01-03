Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 3 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to acquire stake in media firm for 300 million yuan ($43.12 million), taking its holdings to 42.86 percent after transaction
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up media firm
* Says it plans to boost capital to Beijing unit by 500 million yuan
* Says its HongKong unit signs MOU with China Digital Culture Group Ltd to buy HK$412.5 million convertible bonds
($1 = 6.9581 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)