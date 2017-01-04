BRIEF-Signaux Girod FY net income group share turns to profit of 315,000 euros
* FY current operating profit 701,000 euros ($753,504.90) versus loss of 2.1 million euros year ago
Jan 4 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :
* Says its IT unit plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned IT subsidiary in Hefei city
* Says the IT unit plans to set up an IT JV with individual Wang Jun, and the unit will hold a 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Inuwwr ; goo.gl/uvmIGy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY current operating profit 701,000 euros ($753,504.90) versus loss of 2.1 million euros year ago
MILAN, Jan 24 OpEn Fiber (EOF), a company jointly owned by Enel and Italian state lender CDP, has emerged as the top bidder in all batches of an Italian broadband tender, but the offer presented has been judged as "anomalous", two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Q4 2016 gross profit of 20.66 million euros ($22.22 million), up 6.2 pct on a restated basis and 5.5 pct LFL