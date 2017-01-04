Jan 4 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :

* Says its IT unit plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned IT subsidiary in Hefei city

* Says the IT unit plans to set up an IT JV with individual Wang Jun, and the unit will hold a 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Inuwwr ; goo.gl/uvmIGy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)