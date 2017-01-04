Jan 4 Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 97 percent to 127 percent, or to be 98 million yuan to 112.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (49.8 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in sales of core businesses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/x3kf7t

