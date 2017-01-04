Jan 4 Xinlong Holding (Group) Company Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 32 million yuan to 48 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 76.9 million yuan

* Comments that increase in operating income and investment income from selling units are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/TcYEUi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)