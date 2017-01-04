UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 4 Pia Corp :
* Says it repurchased 13,700 shares for 36,696,100 yen in total from Dec. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10, 2016
* Says it repurchased 99,500 shares for 231,582,800 yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oXxLNo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources