Jan 4 Xi'an Hongsheng Technology Co Ltd :

* Says 20.9 percent stake in co held by a Xi'an-based logistics firm has been transferred to a Lhasa-based enterprise management company

* The Lhasa-based enterprise management company raises stake in co to 25.9 percent after transaction and becomes controlling shareholder

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KKv8O1

