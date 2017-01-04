UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 4 Shimachu Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 425,700 shares for 1.31 billion yen in total in December, 2016
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 7, 2016
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.3 million shares for 3.83 billion yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FwvzHb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources