Jan 4 Nature and Environment Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Eco Bio Holdings Co Ltd, which is engaged in soil pollution purification business

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and its subsidiary

* Says the company will survive and its subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Merger effective date is March 31

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/cEkqRy

