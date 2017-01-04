Jan 4 Triis Inc :

* Says it repurchased 99,600 shares for 36.0 million yen in total in December, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 27, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 238,900 shares for 82.5 million yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/a19vny

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)