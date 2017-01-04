Jan 4 Melco Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 59,600 shares for 190.7 million yen in total in December, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 25, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 571,300 shares for 1.57 billion yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

