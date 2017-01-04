Jan 4 Creo Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 42,000 shares for 18.2 million yen in total in December, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 31, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 123,700 shares for 50.1 million yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9EchbZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)