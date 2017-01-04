Jan 4 Eugene Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a 6.51 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor(China) Ltd.(SKHYCL), to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment

* Says deadline of the contract was amended to Jan. 30 from Jan. 16, according to requirement of client company

* Original announcement was published on Dec. 21, 2016

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/idr3Q3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)