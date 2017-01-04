Jan 4 Boryung Pharm Co Ltd :

* Says Boryung Holdings and other 4 investors became top shareholder of the company, replacing Boryung Industry Co Ltd and other 4 investors, effective Jan. 4

* Says Boryung Holdings has acquired 2.7 million shares of the company from Boryung Industry Co Ltd, representing a 30.2 percent stake

* Says Boryung Holdings and other 4 investors hold 49.3 percent stake(4.4 million shares) in the company after the transaction

Source text in Korean:

