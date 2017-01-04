BRIEF-Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
* Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
Jan 4 Boryung Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says Boryung Holdings and other 4 investors became top shareholder of the company, replacing Boryung Industry Co Ltd and other 4 investors, effective Jan. 4
* Says Boryung Holdings has acquired 2.7 million shares of the company from Boryung Industry Co Ltd, representing a 30.2 percent stake
* Says Boryung Holdings and other 4 investors hold 49.3 percent stake(4.4 million shares) in the company after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/81C2YW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
* Q4 revenue 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.