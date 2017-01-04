Jan 4 Mirae Corp :

* Says it will issue 4th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says conversion price was amended to 281 won per share from 280 won per share

* Original announcement was published on Dec. 26, 2016

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Wz9gHk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)