BRIEF-Torchmark announces intent to delist from London Stock Exchange
* Torchmark corporation announces its intent to delist from london stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 China Sports Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from January 5 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hQAq2l
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Torchmark corporation announces its intent to delist from london stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature of a new CPI (property development contract) in Seine-Saint-Denis Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Spain issued a 9 billion euro ($9.7 billion) 10-year bond on Tuesday, drawing just over 34 billion in demand from investors as appetite for euro-denominated sovereign debt showed no sign of easing.