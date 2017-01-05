Jan 5 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 90 percent to 120 percent, compared to net profit of 2015 (52.0 million yuan)

* Says adequate order volume, cost control in unit as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/26WdBE

