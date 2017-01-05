Jan 5 SKI CORP :

* Says co bought back 37,300 shares of its common stock for 19.5 million yen in Dec. 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sept. 20, 2016

* Says it repurchased 273,100 shares for 132.8 million yen in total as of Dec. 30, 2016

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/anH526

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)