Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 Tsuzuki Denki Co Ltd :
* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Japan-based firm ASO CORPORATION on Jan. 5
* Says two entities will cooperate on medical, nursing care and education business, etc
* Says it will dispose 2,300,000 treasury shares to ASO CORPORATION via private placement for totally 1,278,800,000 yen
* Says payment date of the private placement will from Jan. 24 to Feb. 10
* Says ASO CORPORATION's voting rights in the co to increase to 15.16 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lE0Xbt
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)