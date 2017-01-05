UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 5 Comforia Residential Reit Inc :
* Says it plans to buy eight properties, based in Tokyo and Osaka, for 18.45 billion yen in total
* Says the acquisition effective on Feb. 2
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: