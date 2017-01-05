UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 5 Misawa Homes Co Ltd
* Says it completed issuance of totally 5,720,900 shares to Toyota Home via private placement on Jan. 5 for totally 5,000,066,600 yen
* Says Toyota Home's voting rights in the co increased to 51.23 percent from 29.03 percent after its ToB and the private placement
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AqWelJ
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: