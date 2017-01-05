BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
Jan 5 EPS Holdings Inc :
* Says it repurchased 53,000 shares for 70,803,900 yen in total from Dec. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 18, 2016
* Says it repurchased 71,000 shares for 95,151,300 yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VogDIZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: