Jan 5 EPS Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 53,000 shares for 70,803,900 yen in total from Dec. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 18, 2016

* Says it repurchased 71,000 shares for 95,151,300 yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VogDIZ

