Jan 5 Sing Song Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Singsong Ind Corp will sell land and building located in Gayang-dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Korea, for 4.76 billion won

* Says buyer has changed to Coweaver Co.,Ltd from Seoul Housing and Communities Corporation

* Expected transaction settlement date is Jan. 5

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5MJ9Uq

