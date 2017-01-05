Jan 5 Provision Information Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 86.7 percent stake in MetaEdge Corp instead of 87 percent stake, as 2,182 shares unable to be acquired

* And transaction amount was also adjusted to T$51.7 million from T$51.8 million previously

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hsLnLb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)