Jan 5 BNK Financial Group Inc

* Says National Pension Service became top shareholder of the company, replacing Lotte Confectionery Co.,Ltd and other 9 companies, effective Jan. 5

* Says National Pension Service has acquired additional stake from BNK Financial Group Inc, holding 12.4 percent stake(40.4 million shares) after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wcISis

