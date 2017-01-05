BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 5 BNK Financial Group Inc :
* Says National Pension Service became top shareholder of the company, replacing Lotte Confectionery Co.,Ltd and other 9 companies, effective Jan. 5
* Says National Pension Service has acquired additional stake from BNK Financial Group Inc, holding 12.4 percent stake(40.4 million shares) after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wcISis
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S