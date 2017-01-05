Jan 5 Wood Friends Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 30,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 2.04 pct stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of totoally up to 60 million yen in total, from Jan. 6 to May 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6ijGNs

