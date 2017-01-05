BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 5 Wood Friends Co Ltd :
* Says it to repurchase up to 30,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 2.04 pct stake
* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of totoally up to 60 million yen in total, from Jan. 6 to May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6ijGNs
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S