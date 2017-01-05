UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 TCL Corp
* Says it sold 3,403,970 smartphones in Dec, down 28.3 percent y/y
* Says it sold 38,984,280 smartphones in 2016, down 18.8 percent y/y
* Says it sold 2,076,898 LCD TVs in Dec, down 0.3 percent y/y
* Says it sold 20,507,010 LCD TVs in 2016, up 14.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hU3pgN
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources