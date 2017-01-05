Jan 5 Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue new shares to fulfill working capital, with subscription record date on March 16

* Says last date before book closure is March 10

* Book closure period from March 12 to March 16

* Payment period for existing shareholders from March 20 to March 24

* Payment period for new shareholders from March 25 to March 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/POVFk8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)