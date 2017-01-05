BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 5 China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to set up a direct bank CITIC Baixin Bank Corporation Limited with Fujian Baidu Bo Rui Netcom Science and Technology Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hUgiaL
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement