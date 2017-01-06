Jan 6 Hubei Jiuzhiyang Infrared System Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 16 percent to 18 percent, or to be 139.0 million yuan to 141.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 119.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased business scale is the main reason for the forecast

