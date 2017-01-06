BRIEF-Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
Jan 6 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it signed contract to get the authorization of NVX-408 from NuvOx Pharma, LLC
* Says NVX-408 is for treatment of blood loss and hemorrhagic shock
* Says the co got the right to develop NVX-408 and driving its sales in China mainland
* Says the co will pay $3.6 million in total for the authorization


* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms