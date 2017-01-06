Jan 6 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it signed contract to get the authorization of NVX-408 from NuvOx Pharma, LLC

* Says NVX-408 is for treatment of blood loss and hemorrhagic shock

* Says the co got the right to develop NVX-408 and driving its sales in China mainland

* Says the co will pay $3.6 million in total for the authorization

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bgaqW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)