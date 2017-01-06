UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 6 Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :
* Says co's tourism unit plans to buy 40 percent stake in a Beijing-based international tourism firm at 32 million yuan and then to boost capital of 20 million yuan in it after stake acquisition
* The unit will own 52 percent stake in the Beijing-based tourism firm after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ogSJ4w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources