Jan 6 Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :

* Says co's tourism unit plans to buy 40 percent stake in a Beijing-based international tourism firm at 32 million yuan and then to boost capital of 20 million yuan in it after stake acquisition

* The unit will own 52 percent stake in the Beijing-based tourism firm after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ogSJ4w

