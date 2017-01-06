Jan 6 Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 25 percent to 40 percent, or to be 82.2 million yuan to 92 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (65.8 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in core businesses and decreased cost for financing as main reasons for the forecast

